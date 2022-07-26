BI Analyst at TalentCRU A division of Fortress Administration (Pty) Ltd – Western Cape Diep River

International client requiring Power Bi Analyst for Cape Town office.

Above market related salary.

The ideal candidate will create Power Bi dashboards to assist business in better understanding and analyzing data.

Hybrid opportunity working 3 days in office and 2 days at home within this vibrant, energetic workplace.

Qualifications

1 – 2 years Power Bi experience creating dashboards

Matric

Available to start in August

Desired Skills:

Microsoft Power BI

dashboards

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

