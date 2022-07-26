BI Analyst at TalentCRU A division of Fortress Administration (Pty) Ltd

International client requiring Power Bi Analyst for Cape Town office.
Above market related salary.
The ideal candidate will create Power Bi dashboards to assist business in better understanding and analyzing data.
Hybrid opportunity working 3 days in office and 2 days at home within this vibrant, energetic workplace.
Qualifications
- 1 – 2 years Power Bi experience creating dashboards
- Matric
- Available to start in August
Desired Skills:
- Microsoft Power BI
- dashboards
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years