BI Developer

This is an amazing opportunity for a Senior Power BI Developer with SSRS, SSIS, and agile industry experience to take on a major stakeholder role in this company’s transformation programme as they look to focus on their data-driven processes.

This 12-month contract role is remote-based and paying up to R700 per hour.

Due to the nature of the programme, there is a high chance of contract renewal in a rolling capacity.

THE COMPANY

Known as being the TOP SPECIALIZED FINANCIAL SERVICES Company in SA, they offer unrivalled access to the latest technologies as well as providing the possibility for growth. This is a tremendous opportunity to see this exciting Programme through from initiation all the way to completion, working with some of the brightest minds in the Financial Services space.

THE ROLE

As the Power BI Developer, you will work in this agile environment building reports and extracting data from various sources to optimise and re-engineer the company’s data-driven decision-making processes.

You will be a key stakeholder in the BI reporting function of this 3-year major transformation programme, contributing to the entire SDLC process as this company develop their transformational processes.

REQUIRED SKILLS & EXPERIENCE

Relevant degree/diploma in IT

Power BI/BI related certification

Extensive Power BI experience

Extensive SSRS, SSIS experience

Financial services/insurance industry experience

Agile experience

Desired Skills:

Power BI

SSRS

SSIS

