BPM BAW Developer at Standard Bank – Gauteng Johannesburg

Job Description:

The Role requires the associate to have development experience in IBM BPM/BAW. Role will include designing and developing BPM solutions in IBM BPM/BAW and ensuring a reliable and timely delivery of the code to the customer as per the requirements. Primary responsibilities of the person would be:

Implement solution with respect to IBM BPM Designer (IBM BPM and IBM BAW)

Conduct requirement gathering with Business for their requirements

Understanding of the Service and Process level exception handling

Comfortable with UI implementations (BPM UI and coaches)

Have a sound understanding of the SOAP, REST and API concepts

Knowledge of Kibana, Splunk and IBM API gateway is nice to have

Evaluation of the hurdles in the current workflow and come up with optimized process flows

Identifying and Initiating internal projects to ensure solution optimizations for existing solutions

Coding and deployment of the code in various environments

Provide regular status report to customer and Delivery Manager about execution status

Focus and follow through with record of efficiency and productivity

Strong Analytical and Problem-Solving skills and Multi-Tasking abilities

Desired Skills:

IBM BPM Design

Splunk

IBM API

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Banking

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position