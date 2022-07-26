BPM BAW Developer at Standard Bank

Job Description:
The Role requires the associate to have development experience in IBM BPM/BAW. Role will include designing and developing BPM solutions in IBM BPM/BAW and ensuring a reliable and timely delivery of the code to the customer as per the requirements. Primary responsibilities of the person would be:
- Implement solution with respect to IBM BPM Designer (IBM BPM and IBM BAW)
- Conduct requirement gathering with Business for their requirements
- Understanding of the Service and Process level exception handling
- Comfortable with UI implementations (BPM UI and coaches)
- Have a sound understanding of the SOAP, REST and API concepts
- Knowledge of Kibana, Splunk and IBM API gateway is nice to have
- Evaluation of the hurdles in the current workflow and come up with optimized process flows
- Identifying and Initiating internal projects to ensure solution optimizations for existing solutions
- Coding and deployment of the code in various environments
- Provide regular status report to customer and Delivery Manager about execution status
- Focus and follow through with record of efficiency and productivity
- Strong Analytical and Problem-Solving skills and Multi-Tasking abilities
Desired Skills:
- IBM BPM Design
- Splunk
- IBM API
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma