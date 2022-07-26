BPM BAW Developer at Standard Bank

Jul 26, 2022

Job Description:

The Role requires the associate to have development experience in IBM BPM/BAW. Role will include designing and developing BPM solutions in IBM BPM/BAW and ensuring a reliable and timely delivery of the code to the customer as per the requirements. Primary responsibilities of the person would be:

  • Implement solution with respect to IBM BPM Designer (IBM BPM and IBM BAW)
  • Conduct requirement gathering with Business for their requirements
  • Understanding of the Service and Process level exception handling
  • Comfortable with UI implementations (BPM UI and coaches)
  • Have a sound understanding of the SOAP, REST and API concepts
  • Knowledge of Kibana, Splunk and IBM API gateway is nice to have
  • Evaluation of the hurdles in the current workflow and come up with optimized process flows
  • Identifying and Initiating internal projects to ensure solution optimizations for existing solutions
  • Coding and deployment of the code in various environments
  • Provide regular status report to customer and Delivery Manager about execution status
  • Focus and follow through with record of efficiency and productivity
  • Strong Analytical and Problem-Solving skills and Multi-Tasking abilities

Desired Skills:

  • IBM BPM Design
  • Splunk
  • IBM API

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Banking
  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position