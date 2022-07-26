Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 26, 2022

Red Ember is currently recruiting for a Business Systems Analyst

  • Reporting to the IT Manager the Business Systems Analyst will solve organizational information problems by analyzing requirements; designing programs and recommending system controls; as well as protocols to ensure efficiencies in day-to-day business operations.

  • Also responsible for developing accurate reports, queries, and other data outputs within Business Intelligence (BI), Analytics, or Query tools such as Microsoft SQL Server, Crystal Reports, Microsoft Power BI, etc.

  • The Business Systems Analyst will work closely with the executive team to understand business and client requirements and implement processes to meet those needs.
  • Manage the development of business systems and the maintenance of existing business systems.
  • Manage IT Systems Projects to ensure delivery is on time, within budget, and as per business requirements.
  • Identify Continual Service Improvement initiatives.
  • Ensure compliance with IT System Security best practices.

  • Manage the development of business systems and the maintenance of existing business systems.

  • Management of Multiple IT Systems and Projects.

  • IT System Owner for iLeader.

  • Identify Continual Service Improvement initiatives.

  • Make recommendations regarding the improvement of IT processes, hardware, and any potential system weaknesses.
  • Make recommendations as and when required in order to ensure operational efficiencies.
  • Manage IT Systems Projects to ensure delivery is on time, within budget, and as per business requirements.
  • Train users on computer programs and systems as and when required.
  • Maintain, test, and monitor computer systems and programs while coordinating installations of new programs and systems.
  • Interact with the relevant service providers and internal resources in order to track and resolve escalated tickets.
  • IT System Administration for Business Systems.
  • Develop, design, and maintain reports using Crystal Reports and Power BI.
  • Develop, design, and maintain Forms in iLeader.
  • Facilitate the development of business processes and system architecture models in order to ensure that the integrity and knowledge of the business are maintained.
  • Facilitate and manage the development of solutions based on business specifications provided.
  • Analyze, design, test, and implementation of software applications, upgrades, and reports.
  • Manage assigned IT Projects.
  • Specify backup requirements for applicable business systems and ensure that backups are completed successfully.
  • Participate in testing and implementation of disaster recovery procedures.
  • Identification of opportunities to deliver additional value to Business Units.
  • 2nd level IT Application Support.
  • Provide 2nd level IT Application Support for assigned business systems.
  • Manage 3rd party service providers.
  • Ensure compliance with company policies (documentation, testing, etc.) when sourcing service providers and ensure service delivery is always on time and within budget.
  • Establish specifications for new projects by developing project goals, phases, and budgets.
  • Analyze business requirements.
  • Identify effective solutions for business software system issues.
  • Assess company performance, information, and plans by conducting regular tests and analyses.
  • Make recommendations on areas for improvement.

  • Ensure compliance with IT System Security best practices.

  • IT Systems Security

  • Conduct internal IT Systems audits to identify risks and improvement areas.
  • Make recommendations regarding IT Security and the Protection of Personal Information.

Requirements

Qualification Requirements:

  • Formal education IT Diploma/Degree, Project Management, Relevant IT Tools
  • Standard 10/ Grade 12/ University entrance
  • Project Management qualification

  • Experience Required – 3 to 5 Years

  • IT Systems Management, BI Report Building

  • Solid IT Experience
  • Solid IT project management experience
  • Experience in the management of IT systems
  • Business Requirements identification and documentation
  • BI report writing (Crystal Reports, Power BI)

Soft Skills Requirements – 3 to 5 Years:

  • Excellent Communicator, Expert at extracting business requirements, Ability to engage with people at different skill levels
  • Knowledge of Business Processes
  • Knowledge of systems and the application of IT to the business
  • Microsoft Office
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Multitasking skills
  • Ability to prioritize
  • Databases (SQL Server)
  • Finance Systems (Sage 300)
  • Quality Management Systems (iLeader)
  • Microsoft Power BI
  • Attention to detail
  • Customer-centric
  • Time Management
  • Ability to engage with people at different skills levels
  • Ability to work in complexity – multiple products/services
  • Ability to engage with internal clients
  • Expert at analyzing complex situations and proposing a variety of alternative courses of action
  • Ability to facilitate and lead project teams
  • Good at making recommendations involving many competing factors and balancing opportunity and risk
  • Good at articulating and presenting a choice

Desired Skills:

  • IT Experience
  • Problem Solving
  • Multitasking
  • Attention to detail
  • Time Management
  • Microsoft Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Red Ember is currently recruiting for a Business Systems Analyst in Cape Town

Learn more/Apply for this position