Business Systems Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Red Ember is currently recruiting for a Business Systems Analyst
Reporting to the IT Manager the Business Systems Analyst will solve organizational information problems by analyzing requirements; designing programs and recommending system controls; as well as protocols to ensure efficiencies in day-to-day business operations.
Also responsible for developing accurate reports, queries, and other data outputs within Business Intelligence (BI), Analytics, or Query tools such as Microsoft SQL Server, Crystal Reports, Microsoft Power BI, etc.
- The Business Systems Analyst will work closely with the executive team to understand business and client requirements and implement processes to meet those needs.
- Manage the development of business systems and the maintenance of existing business systems.
- Manage IT Systems Projects to ensure delivery is on time, within budget, and as per business requirements.
- Identify Continual Service Improvement initiatives.
- Ensure compliance with IT System Security best practices.
Management of Multiple IT Systems and Projects.
IT System Owner for iLeader.
- Make recommendations regarding the improvement of IT processes, hardware, and any potential system weaknesses.
- Make recommendations as and when required in order to ensure operational efficiencies.
- Train users on computer programs and systems as and when required.
- Maintain, test, and monitor computer systems and programs while coordinating installations of new programs and systems.
- Interact with the relevant service providers and internal resources in order to track and resolve escalated tickets.
- IT System Administration for Business Systems.
- Develop, design, and maintain reports using Crystal Reports and Power BI.
- Develop, design, and maintain Forms in iLeader.
- Facilitate the development of business processes and system architecture models in order to ensure that the integrity and knowledge of the business are maintained.
- Facilitate and manage the development of solutions based on business specifications provided.
- Analyze, design, test, and implementation of software applications, upgrades, and reports.
- Manage assigned IT Projects.
- Specify backup requirements for applicable business systems and ensure that backups are completed successfully.
- Participate in testing and implementation of disaster recovery procedures.
- Identification of opportunities to deliver additional value to Business Units.
- 2nd level IT Application Support.
- Provide 2nd level IT Application Support for assigned business systems.
- Manage 3rd party service providers.
- Ensure compliance with company policies (documentation, testing, etc.) when sourcing service providers and ensure service delivery is always on time and within budget.
- Establish specifications for new projects by developing project goals, phases, and budgets.
- Analyze business requirements.
- Identify effective solutions for business software system issues.
- Assess company performance, information, and plans by conducting regular tests and analyses.
- Make recommendations on areas for improvement.
IT Systems Security
- Conduct internal IT Systems audits to identify risks and improvement areas.
- Make recommendations regarding IT Security and the Protection of Personal Information.
Requirements
Qualification Requirements:
- Formal education IT Diploma/Degree, Project Management, Relevant IT Tools
- Standard 10/ Grade 12/ University entrance
- Project Management qualification
Experience Required – 3 to 5 Years
IT Systems Management, BI Report Building
- Solid IT Experience
- Solid IT project management experience
- Experience in the management of IT systems
- Business Requirements identification and documentation
- BI report writing (Crystal Reports, Power BI)
Soft Skills Requirements – 3 to 5 Years:
- Excellent Communicator, Expert at extracting business requirements, Ability to engage with people at different skill levels
- Knowledge of Business Processes
- Knowledge of systems and the application of IT to the business
- Microsoft Office
- Problem-solving skills
- Multitasking skills
- Ability to prioritize
- Databases (SQL Server)
- Finance Systems (Sage 300)
- Quality Management Systems (iLeader)
- Microsoft Power BI
- Attention to detail
- Customer-centric
- Time Management
- Ability to engage with people at different skills levels
- Ability to work in complexity – multiple products/services
- Ability to engage with internal clients
- Expert at analyzing complex situations and proposing a variety of alternative courses of action
- Ability to facilitate and lead project teams
- Good at making recommendations involving many competing factors and balancing opportunity and risk
- Good at articulating and presenting a choice
Desired Skills:
- IT Experience
- Problem Solving
- Multitasking
- Attention to detail
- Time Management
- Microsoft Power BI
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
