C# .NET CORE Developer

About the role:
-
Onsite and Hybrid job opportunity.
-
Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions.
- Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
- Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
- Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.
Minimum requirements:
- Minimum of 2 – 3 years’ work experience
- Experience doing C# .NET Core development
- .NET framework knowledge
- Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
- Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
- Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
- Experience in test driven development (TDD)
- Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
- Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
- DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
- Restful service experience beneficial
Education:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- C#.NET
- .NET Core
- DevOps
- Test Driven Development
- Domain Driven Design
- CI/CD Pipelines
- Restful
- SQL Server
- ORM Framefork
- Microsoft Web Technologies
- ASP.NET
- MVC
- Web API
- WCF
- Kubernetes
- Micro Services
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Financial Institution