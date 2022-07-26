C# .NET CORE Developer

Jul 26, 2022

About the role:

  • Onsite and Hybrid job opportunity.

  • Design and develop robust, testable and maintainable software solutions.

  • Document software, in particular business rules and key technical decisions.
  • Research and make suggestions on how to improve our existing systems.
  • Analyse, diagnose and resolve software errors.

Minimum requirements:

  • Minimum of 2 – 3 years’ work experience
  • Experience doing C# .NET Core development
  • .NET framework knowledge
  • Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF)
  • Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice
  • Experience in domain driven design (DDD)
  • Experience in test driven development (TDD)
  • Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous
  • Azure / AWS exposure beneficial
  • DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial
  • Restful service experience beneficial

Education:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
  • Tertiary education: IT Diploma or IT degree.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • C#.NET
  • .NET Core
  • DevOps
  • Test Driven Development
  • Domain Driven Design
  • CI/CD Pipelines
  • Restful
  • SQL Server
  • ORM Framefork
  • Microsoft Web Technologies
  • ASP.NET
  • MVC
  • Web API
  • WCF
  • Kubernetes
  • Micro Services

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Financial Institution

