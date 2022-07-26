Data Engineer – Gauteng Centurion

JOB OVERVIEW / ROLE PURPOSE
- As a Data Engineer you will be responsible for the analysis, development and testing of our specialized data and analytical “recipes”.
- We are looking for someone that has the ability to bring on board new ideas and a fresh look at the things that and need an academic foundation and experience to add to some exciting initiatives we’re currently working on.
About the Company:
- Small team of fast-paced, passionate, solution makers. We’re specialists and generalists each in our way. Our company culture is very important and it sets us apart from the rest.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- BSC Computer Science Degree or relevant to Data Engineering Qualifications
- Certifications: (Advantageous)
- Azure Cloud Certification OR AWS
- Big Data engineer or similar Certification
- Data Analysis or similar Certification
Experience & Skills
- Have the ability to work with clients to identify and understand their source data systems and data requirements.
- Perform support activities of the services we offer to clients.
- Good programming skills in both Python and SQL.
- Good database design skills and an understanding of data warehousing techniques and approaches.
- An understanding of and ability to access data from various sources.
- Define and capture metadata and rules associated with ETL and ELT processes.
- Ability to develop, maintain and enhance data tools and analytical services.
- Ability to design and develop data models for analytics, reporting and data mining.
- Ability to develop reports, dashboards, and analytical views on otherwise boring data, using a variety of technologies, which might include:
- Microsoft SQL Server Reporting Services
- Microsoft PowerBI
- Microsoft Excel
- Troubleshoot problems, automate and optimise for performance.
- Must have an interest in machine learning and advanced analytics, and the development of data pipelines in support thereof.
- An ability to engineer cloud-first solutions in the Amazon Web Services Cloud (AWS) OR Azure Cloud
Technologies Required:
- Power BI
- Qlikview
- Qliksense
- MS Data stack (SSIS, SSRS, SSAS, SQL Server)
- AWS Data and Analytics tech stack
- Azure Data and Analytics tech stack
- Python with ML applications
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineer
- PowerBI
- Python
- SQL
- Qlikview
- Qliksense
- MS Data Stack
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SSAS
- SQL Server
- AWS Data
- AWS Analytics
- Azure Data
- Azure Analytics
- ML Applications
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Consulting