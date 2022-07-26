Full Stack Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Sandton

We are looking for an experienced senior developer to be responsible for overseeing developers on projects and supporting various development duties

JOB DESCRIPTION

Provide technical expertise for project and team during design and code reviews, ensuring best technical practices are applied.

Follow Agile Development practises

Understand software engineering techniques such as the use of UML (Unified Modelling Language), Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF), etc

Be able to successfully interpret design documentation and build the software solution according to the specified requirement.

Develop and test technical solutions using the development tools applicable to the team he/she functions in.

Able to interpret project and development plans and understand project roles, project goals and timelines.

Manage time effectively during task execution to meet assigned milestones.

Communicate with team members or relevant stakeholders regarding technical design and implementation of the solution.

Be able to use team collaboration tools such as document libraries, source control and email.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

BA degree or similar diploma in computer science or related field

10 Years + Development experience

Experience using agile methodologies

Preferred Skills:

JavaScript / TypeScript

Frontend Experience (Razor / Bootsrap/ Angular)

Required Skills:

SQL Design and Implementation

Asp.net C#

Asp.net Core

T-SQL experience

Experience in Cloud Computing advantageous

Experience in team-based software development

Knowledge and skills

Understanding of the digital landscape

Knowledge of working with continuous integration and delivery tools.

Knowledge of working within Agile methodologies, particularly SCRUM / Kanban

Desired Skills:

• Responsible and Accountable

• Time Management

• Problem Solving

Learn more/Apply for this position