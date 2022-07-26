Full Stack Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Sandton

We are looking for an experienced senior developer to be responsible for overseeing developers on projects and supporting various development duties
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Provide technical expertise for project and team during design and code reviews, ensuring best technical practices are applied.
- Follow Agile Development practises
- Understand software engineering techniques such as the use of UML (Unified Modelling Language), Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF), etc
- Be able to successfully interpret design documentation and build the software solution according to the specified requirement.
- Develop and test technical solutions using the development tools applicable to the team he/she functions in.
- Able to interpret project and development plans and understand project roles, project goals and timelines.
- Manage time effectively during task execution to meet assigned milestones.
- Communicate with team members or relevant stakeholders regarding technical design and implementation of the solution.
- Be able to use team collaboration tools such as document libraries, source control and email.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
- BA degree or similar diploma in computer science or related field
- 10 Years + Development experience
- Experience using agile methodologies
Preferred Skills:
- JavaScript / TypeScript
- Frontend Experience (Razor / Bootsrap/ Angular)
Required Skills:
- SQL Design and Implementation
- Asp.net C#
- Asp.net Core
- T-SQL experience
- Experience in Cloud Computing advantageous
- Experience in team-based software development
Knowledge and skills
- Understanding of the digital landscape
- Knowledge of working with continuous integration and delivery tools.
- Knowledge of working within Agile methodologies, particularly SCRUM / Kanban
Desired Skills:
- • Responsible and Accountable
- • Time Management
- • Problem Solving