Full Stack Senior C# Developer – Gauteng Sandton

Jul 26, 2022

We are looking for an experienced senior developer to be responsible for overseeing developers on projects and supporting various development duties
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Provide technical expertise for project and team during design and code reviews, ensuring best technical practices are applied.

  • Follow Agile Development practises

  • Understand software engineering techniques such as the use of UML (Unified Modelling Language), Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC), The Open Group Architecture Framework (TOGAF), etc

  • Be able to successfully interpret design documentation and build the software solution according to the specified requirement.

  • Develop and test technical solutions using the development tools applicable to the team he/she functions in.

  • Able to interpret project and development plans and understand project roles, project goals and timelines.

  • Manage time effectively during task execution to meet assigned milestones.

  • Communicate with team members or relevant stakeholders regarding technical design and implementation of the solution.

  • Be able to use team collaboration tools such as document libraries, source control and email.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

  • BA degree or similar diploma in computer science or related field

  • 10 Years + Development experience

  • Experience using agile methodologies

Preferred Skills:

  • JavaScript / TypeScript

  • Frontend Experience (Razor / Bootsrap/ Angular)

Required Skills:

  • SQL Design and Implementation

  • Asp.net C#

  • Asp.net Core

  • T-SQL experience

  • Experience in Cloud Computing advantageous

  • Experience in team-based software development

Knowledge and skills

  • Understanding of the digital landscape

  • Knowledge of working with continuous integration and delivery tools.

  • Knowledge of working within Agile methodologies, particularly SCRUM / Kanban

Desired Skills:

  • • Responsible and Accountable
  • • Time Management
  • • Problem Solving

