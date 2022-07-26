Information Security Specialist

In keeping with the Organisation’s strive for excellence in strategy execution, digital transformation, innovation, technology delivery and risk management we looking to true-up the internal Cyber Security Team
JOB DESCRIPTION
- Designing and implementing innovative Identity and Access Governance (IAG) enabling technologies
- Continually improve security and governance process to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the controls, with primary focus on logical access controls
- Continually improve system capabilities to increase uptime and availability through system integration and process re-design, resulting in less downtime and improving SLA’s.
- Configuration, installation, and support of IAG and other Security enabling technologies
- Developing and maintaining up to date AS-IS documentation of the solutions
- Developing user training for IAG and Security controls and the enabling technologies as required
- Research and development of new technologies and personal development
- Attend and participate in professional groups / webinars
- Attending and participating in team meetings
- Providing input in technical meetings and workshops
- Finance & Budget management.
- Design, Development and Implementation of various structures and business models.
JOB REQUIREMENTS
Education
- Bachelors Degree (4 years – 480 credits) Degree in Technology, Business Management.
- Masters/Management Degree will be advantageous.
Experience
- Technical ability to work across cyber security technology landscape i.e. from the end-point to the CLOUD. Defines and establish directives, ensure standards & processes are defined and meets regulatory requirements and business needs.
- End2end ability to operationalize technology solutions irrespective of platform – 5 Years
- 7-10 years experiences
Desired Skills:
- Business Skills
- Functional Skills
- Leadership Skills