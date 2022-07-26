Information Security Specialist

Jul 26, 2022

In keeping with the Organisation’s strive for excellence in strategy execution, digital transformation, innovation, technology delivery and risk management we looking to true-up the internal Cyber Security Team
JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Designing and implementing innovative Identity and Access Governance (IAG) enabling technologies

  • Continually improve security and governance process to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the controls, with primary focus on logical access controls

  • Continually improve system capabilities to increase uptime and availability through system integration and process re-design, resulting in less downtime and improving SLA’s.

  • Configuration, installation, and support of IAG and other Security enabling technologies

  • Developing and maintaining up to date AS-IS documentation of the solutions

  • Developing user training for IAG and Security controls and the enabling technologies as required

  • Research and development of new technologies and personal development

  • Attend and participate in professional groups / webinars

  • Attending and participating in team meetings

  • Providing input in technical meetings and workshops

  • Finance & Budget management.

  • Design, Development and Implementation of various structures and business models.

JOB REQUIREMENTS
Education

  • Bachelors Degree (4 years – 480 credits) Degree in Technology, Business Management.

  • Masters/Management Degree will be advantageous.

Experience

  • Technical ability to work across cyber security technology landscape i.e. from the end-point to the CLOUD. Defines and establish directives, ensure standards & processes are defined and meets regulatory requirements and business needs.

  • End2end ability to operationalize technology solutions irrespective of platform – 5 Years

  • 7-10 years experiences

Desired Skills:

  • Business Skills
  • Functional Skills
  • Leadership Skills

