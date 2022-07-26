Information Security Specialist – Gauteng Sandton

In keeping with the Organisation’s strive for excellence in strategy execution, digital transformation, innovation, technology delivery and risk management we looking to true-up the internal Cyber Security Team

JOB DESCRIPTION

Designing and implementing innovative Identity and Access Governance (IAG) enabling technologies

Continually improve security and governance process to improve efficiency and effectiveness of the controls, with primary focus on logical access controls

Continually improve system capabilities to increase uptime and availability through system integration and process re-design, resulting in less downtime and improving SLA’s.

Configuration, installation, and support of IAG and other Security enabling technologies

Developing and maintaining up to date AS-IS documentation of the solutions

Developing user training for IAG and Security controls and the enabling technologies as required

Research and development of new technologies and personal development

Attend and participate in professional groups / webinars

Attending and participating in team meetings

Providing input in technical meetings and workshops

Finance & Budget management.

Design, Development and Implementation of various structures and business models.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

Education

Bachelors Degree (4 years – 480 credits) Degree in Technology, Business Management.

Masters/Management Degree will be advantageous.

Experience

Technical ability to work across cyber security technology landscape i.e. from the end-point to the CLOUD. Defines and establish directives, ensure standards & processes are defined and meets regulatory requirements and business needs.

End2end ability to operationalize technology solutions irrespective of platform – 5 Years

7-10 years experiences

Desired Skills:

Business Skills

Functional Skills

Leadership Skills

