Intermediate Technical Test Analyst at Reverside

Job details:

· Provided and prepared test strategies and plans for functional/automation projects

· Build enhancements to test frameworks increasing speed and productivity.

· GUI/API automation/functional solutions using different tools

· Refinement of automation/functional tech methodologies and approach.

· Ability to recommend and implement improvements to existing SQA processes.

· Define metrics and measurements to evaluate manual vs functional effectiveness

· Analysis, design and implement automation/performance solutions

· Facilitate project workshops and scoping sessions

· Compile test strategy based on project

· Define and develop technical and manual staff via training, mentoring and coaching.

· Provide creative solutions to increase employee effectiveness

· Have participated in all level of product design, worked with product manager, product development team and end product user

· Can automate the acceptance test and performance test nonfunctional requirements by leveraging of coding skills.

· Can deal with end users or customers and their experiences.

· A mix of developer as well as tester who has exposure to project management, interacts and understands end user software requirements,

knows product or domain knowledge, participates in product or software designing.

· Perform Test Analysis Design and execution either functionally or through automation/performance.

· Defect logging using Jira in line with testing standards

· Reporting on testing progress and managing risks associated with testing progress.

· Escalate and communicate effectively across all departments within the organization.

· Ability to work in an Agile team and familiar with Disciplined Agile Delivery/SAFE.

· Jmeter and Loadrunner skills for Performance testing critical requirement.

Solid practical experience in

· Selenium and Appium(Mobile)

· ATDD

· Solid knowledge of testing discipline and testing principles.

· API Testing

· Git

· Docker

· Jenkins

· Jmeter

DEV Languages

· Java

· Javascript

· Csharp (Loadrunner)

· Groovy (Jmeter)

· SQL

Desired Skills:

Java

Csharp

Groovy

SQL

Selenium

Appium

ATDD

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

