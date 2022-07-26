IT Delivery Manager (Financial Services) – Western Cape Eikenbosch

The purpose of the Delivery Manager role is to oversee and manage the planning and delivery of all initiatives for the portfolio of IT financial services aligned to a business unit or capability.

This role delivers the demand pipeline of projects, programmes, and product iterations required to develop and release IT services and features, directing process refinements, collaborative integration guidance, and mentorship to ensure that high-quality delivery and performance are maintained.

The Delivery Manager works closely with a core and cross-functional team of technical and business stakeholders who participate in matrix structured projects, facilitating and co-creating sustainable system-driven controls, automation and solutions. This role oversees, and takes ultimate accountability for a delivery unit, enabling it to effectively deliver through active sponsorship, leadership, and business involvement in specific initiatives to ensure they meet the time, cost, and quality requirements. Furthermore, the Delivery Manager is accountable for providing project leadership, managing and coordinating the coherent activities needed to design, develop, and release services or service changes

Qualifications:

Essential

Matric with extensive, relevant, and demonstrable job-related experience in IT Financial Services, and applicable business Integration.

Desirable

Degree in Finance and/or Information Systems / B.Sc Computer Science / B.Eng (or similar).

Experience:

+ 6 years’ experience in a Delivery Manager or similar role in an IT delivery systems environment with demonstrable experience driving and delivering large-scale and complex IT initiatives.

in an IT delivery systems environment with demonstrable experience driving and delivering large-scale and complex IT initiatives. Experience managing an IT delivery portfolio in a FinTech or IT Financial Services environment.

Solid experience in a team leadership role with specific exposure to managing and mentoring a diverse IT delivery team.

Solid project portfolio and programme management experience.

Knowledge and experience with both waterfall and agile projects with a particular emphasis on managing multiple, cross-functional teams with specific deliverable streams, including Project / Service delivery Lifecycle Management tools & methodologies experience.

Demonstrable exposure to influence senior leaders as well as a broad range of stakeholders.

Exposure to and an understanding of Corporate, Retail, and Customer interfacing environment in a similar role (non-sector specific).

Job objectives:

Analyse business and customer requirements to ensure successful delivery of development projects and changes as required.

Drive a culture of strong customer orientation, influence, and shape customer expectations.

Display solid business acumen through the ability to negotiate and collaborate with business engagement managers and business representatives.

Facilitate networks and work closely with stakeholders to provide input to design to ensure operational and technical viability.

Develop strategic plans and translate them into actionable roadmaps for iterative implementations and functional expansion in phases.

Work within the framework of Agile methodologies and/or other agreed cross-functional team ways of working.

Portfolio Planning:

Manages and maintains the technology demand portfolio and facilitates appropriate processes and methods for prioritising demand under constraints of time and resources.

Development of criteria and evaluation of inputs to aid both business and IT stakeholders to agree on the prioritisation of new or changed services.

Accountable for breaking down requirements into work schedules, for all delivery styles (waterfall, agile, hybrids).

Manages resource availability and resource scheduling across projects and business as usual activities, using appropriate tooling.

Plans how new or changed services are transitioned into operations, coordinating with other functions to ensure organisational readiness for change.

Portfolio Delivery:

Leads projects through delivery, using appropriate methodologies while ensuring delivery within sanctioned parameters.

Leads hybrid or agile teams in delivering iteratively, using an appropriate agile methodology. Coaches and leads teams to deliver on the committed backlog.

Using best practice methods and tools ensures that programme/project risks and issues are appropriately identified, assessed, and mitigated.

Manages communication to all internal and external stakeholders on programmes and projects.

Ensures visibility of IT resources, workloads, allocation, availability, and skills. Manages resource scheduling in the most optimal and efficient way possible.

Portfolio Leadership:

Oversee, and take ultimate accountability for a delivery unit, enabling it to effectively deliver through active sponsorship, leadership, and business involvement in specific initiatives to ensure they meet the time, cost, and quality requirements.

Accountable for providing project leadership, managing and coordinating the coherent activities needed to design, develop, and release services or service changes.

Leverages teams’ expertise, and shares information and best practices to optimize work results. Encourages, empowers, and enables the team to deliver on performance objectives.

Desired Skills:

Delivery Manager

IT Delivery Manager

FinTech

