IT Project Manager

Client based in JHB North seeks the services of IT Project Manager (12-18 months contract) under the supervision and guidance of her/his local CIM project structure the CIM Project Manager manages the CIM deployment project to ensure it delivers expected value to the Business partner, on time, on budget, on scope, on the quality that may be clearly defined upfront or may require dynamic and iterative scoping, delivery and change management (agile project management). Adhering to established Project Management methodologies. Manages the project’s budget. Is responsible to structure the project, planning, and budget, execute, monitor, and controlling it, and finally closing it, ensuring the quality and integrity of the information across the enterprise. As part of this, is responsible to manage risks and quality; leads the project team, and provides regular status reports to stakeholders.

Key Outputs:

Creates a structured project, implementing IT agile project methodologies

Develops and controls the Project budget, and manages expenditure within agreed value delivery and spending plans

Ensures all projects are consistent with overall IT customer objectives and strategic plans

Agile-led, deliverable-based Work Breakdown Structure (WBS) and project plan established leading to the development of a resource-loaded integrated project plan, with resources identified and secured

Project sponsors committed: manages the stakeholder engagement

Establishes and ensures appropriate governance functions for the Project in accordance with enterprise policies, and practices and on behalf of the executive sponsor

– Ensures the quality of Project Manager deliverables, by ensuring the respect of Project Management best practices

– Follows up on the Key Performance Indicators for their project

The project is monitored and controlled, risks are managed: manages the day-to-day activities of cross-functional project teams, and ensures adherence to the project plan.

– Identifies and mitigates project risk, keeping issues visible, to avoid impacting the project’s success.

Produces timely, detailed summaries and high-level reports.

– Provides project schedule, actual vs. budget, incremental value, and earned value information in project progress reports (supported by IT performance management)

Project changes managed effectively: Works to control change, adjusts the budget, timeline, and project scope to accommodate approved changes

Project is closed: Reviews and finalizes deliverables and monitors the quality

Establish incremental value delivery plan (develop NPV with IT Customer or other return on investment metrics for project, based on customer objectives) and resourcing for project and project activities, and arranges for assignment of project personnel (collaborates with IT Resource Manager to ensure associates with required skills are available to support the implementation of new system solutions)

Continuous learning keeps up to date with the latest development and methodology in relation to IT communities and IT Workforce strategy

Key Experience:

‘Bachelor’s or Master’s degree in computer science, information systems, business administration or related field, or equivalent work experience

– 5+ years of experience in IT and business/industry

– 3-5 years of diverse roles and increasing leadership responsibilities

– Agile project management experience would be an asset

– Substantial consulting leadership experience is a plus

– ‘Experience in managing change/transitions and change impacts. Operating in a matrix organization and developing influencing skills

– Experience with effective communication at different levels in the organization and in English

– Experience working in a global environment and with virtual teams

Knowledge:

Knowledgeable in IT PM methodology (e.g. Agile, PMI®, Prince 2 Agile®, Lean Start-up, KANBAN, SDM, D&C, SCRUM)

– Ability to manage resources and budget for a project

– Awareness of the MoV®, MoP®, MsP®

Desired Skills:

IT PM Methodology

Budget

Leadership

Change &transitions

Communication

Global environment

