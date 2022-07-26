IT Project Manager at PG Group

The closing date for applications will be Tuesday, 23 August 2022.

PG is the name for glass in Southern Africa. Established in Cape Town in 1897, the Group produces, distributes and installs automotive, building glass, aluminium and glass film solutions. The PG Group is a significant worldwide player and our operations comply with the highest international safety, quality and environmental standards. PG Group is invested in the following divisions: PG Glass, PG Glass Africa, Shatterprufe, LLumar, Widney, PFG Building Glass, PG Building Glass, PG Primador and PG Aluminium.

Main job purpose:

To manage the delivery of projects within the agreed scope, requirements, time frames and budget across PG Group, including engagement with external parties where necessary.

Main Objective:

Drive and manage IT projects through the project lifecycle to ensure that projects are delivered on time,and within scope and budget.

Plan methodically, coordinate and facilitate the teams’ efforts in an effective and efficient manner to deliver successfully.

Lead the team by establishing ateam culture that allows team members to participate in the successful deliveryof specific project objectives to achieve the agreed outcome.

Manage Stakeholder expectations by keeping all stakeholders at all levels of the organisation adequately informed and ensure that project activities are aligned with client strategic objectives.

Monitor and proactively manage risks by evaluating and prioritising risks. Track risks according to the risk management plan to proactively implement contingency measures.

Ensure adherence to IT governance and approval processes.

Ensure compliance to the PG financial management protocols and control project costs so that the project can be completed within the approved budget.

Critical job requirements:

Qualification(s):

Project Management qualification.

Grade 12.

Knowledge:

General knowledge about information systems, applications and infrastructure

Knowledge of IT System Development Lifecycle (SDLC).

Knowledge of Project Management tools: e.g. Microsoft Projects; Microsoft Teams; Project Portfolio Office.

Knowledge of Project Management standards, governance and fit-for-purpose methodologies.

Skills:

Conflict management skills.

Negotiation skills.

Influencing skills.

Leadership skills.

Ability keep up to date with developments in project management methodologies and standards.

Trust building skills.

Decision making skills.

Communication skills.

Ability to deliver system and software projects.

Ability to consult with business, internal IT teams and external consultants to ensure that business strategy is met.

Experience:

5 to 8 years experience in IT environment.

5 to 8 years experience in Project Management.

Minimum 5 years IT management position.

Desired Skills:

IT Project Management

IT System Development Lifecycle

Microsoft Projects

Project Portfolio Office

IT governance

About The Employer:

PG Group, and its subsidiaries, are committed to the principles of employment equity and as such are equal opportunity employers. Qualified applicants who apply for any vacancies will be considered with due consideration based on of fairness and equity. Factors such as race, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin or disability are not consider exclusively and are not determinative of any appointments made by PG Group or its subsidiaries.

Learn more/Apply for this position