IT Security Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Intermediate Microsoft Certified Security engineer.

The ideal candidate should have either:

SC-200 Certification orAZ-500 Certification;

Experience Required:

Collaboration Security;

Endpoint Security;

Network Security;

Vulnerability Management Security;

Security Analytics;

Implementing security controls and threat protection;

IAM;

Protecting data, applications and networks in cloud and hybrid environments;

Maintain Enterprise security posture by implementing threat protection;

MS Security Product suite incl:

MS Defender for Endpoints;

MS Defender for Identity;

MS Defender for Office 365;

Cloud App Security;

Bitlocker;

PKI;

Intune;

Azure Sentinel;

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

