IT Security Engineer at Sabenza IT

Our client is looking for a Intermediate Microsoft Certified Security engineer.
The ideal candidate should have either:
- SC-200 Certification orAZ-500 Certification;
Experience Required:
- Collaboration Security;
- Endpoint Security;
- Network Security;
- Vulnerability Management Security;
- Security Analytics;
- Implementing security controls and threat protection;
- IAM;
- Protecting data, applications and networks in cloud and hybrid environments;
- Maintain Enterprise security posture by implementing threat protection;
MS Security Product suite incl:
- MS Defender for Endpoints;
- MS Defender for Identity;
- MS Defender for Office 365;
- Cloud App Security;
- Bitlocker;
- PKI;
- Intune;
- Azure Sentinel;
Apply now for more information
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years