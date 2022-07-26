IT Security Engineer at Sabenza IT

Jul 26, 2022

Our client is looking for a Intermediate Microsoft Certified Security engineer.

The ideal candidate should have either:

  • SC-200 Certification orAZ-500 Certification;

Experience Required:

  • Collaboration Security;
  • Endpoint Security;
  • Network Security;
  • Vulnerability Management Security;
  • Security Analytics;
  • Implementing security controls and threat protection;
  • IAM;
  • Protecting data, applications and networks in cloud and hybrid environments;
  • Maintain Enterprise security posture by implementing threat protection;

MS Security Product suite incl:

  • MS Defender for Endpoints;
  • MS Defender for Identity;
  • MS Defender for Office 365;
  • Cloud App Security;
  • Bitlocker;
  • PKI;
  • Intune;
  • Azure Sentinel;

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

