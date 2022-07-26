IT Systems Administrator/Engineer at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape

Overview:

Perform repeatable system administration tasks associated with Microsoft Windows platforms. Install and configure Enterprise-class infrastructure per defined standards.

Minimum requirements:

Matric / Grade 12 with Pure Maths / Maths HG

Microsoft MCSE certification or higher (MCP and MCITP certification) OR

Relevant Diploma / Degree in Information Technology

Skills and Knowledge required:

MS Windows 2008 Server,2012 Server

MS Windows 7, MS Windows 8/8.1

MS Exchange Server 2010 or later

MS SQL 2008 R2 or later

MS WSUS

Mac OSX 10.x

Active Directory

DNS

DHCP

MS Office 2010 or later

Adobe CC (Advantageous)

VBscript (Advantageous)

Perl Scripting (Advantageous)

Programming Skills (Advantageous)

Responsibilities:

Logging and Managing Calls into IT Helpdesk Management System

Microsoft Desktop OS & Application installation and support

Hardware and software support

Troubleshooting technical issues and managing problems

Monitoring systems performance and taking corrective actions

Liaising with 3rd party service providers

Maintaining system and related business documentation

Competencies:

Good written and verbal communication skills (in English)

Knowledge of Microsoft Windows client and server technologies

Strong problem-solving skills

Solid investigation / research abilities

Above average attention to detail

Able to work independently, as well as within a team,

Able to work under pressure and

Display initiative

Organised and able to meet deadlines

Learn more/Apply for this position