IT Systems Administrator/Engineer at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Jul 26, 2022

Overview:

Perform repeatable system administration tasks associated with Microsoft Windows platforms. Install and configure Enterprise-class infrastructure per defined standards.

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric / Grade 12 with Pure Maths / Maths HG
  • Microsoft MCSE certification or higher (MCP and MCITP certification) OR
  • Relevant Diploma / Degree in Information Technology

Skills and Knowledge required:

  • MS Windows 2008 Server,2012 Server
  • MS Windows 7, MS Windows 8/8.1
  • MS Exchange Server 2010 or later
  • MS SQL 2008 R2 or later
  • MS WSUS
  • Mac OSX 10.x
  • Active Directory
  • DNS
  • DHCP
  • MS Office 2010 or later
  • Adobe CC (Advantageous)
  • VBscript (Advantageous)
  • Perl Scripting (Advantageous)
  • Programming Skills (Advantageous)

Responsibilities:

  • Logging and Managing Calls into IT Helpdesk Management System
  • Microsoft Desktop OS & Application installation and support
  • Hardware and software support
  • Troubleshooting technical issues and managing problems
  • Monitoring systems performance and taking corrective actions
  • Liaising with 3rd party service providers
  • Maintaining system and related business documentation

Competencies:

  • Good written and verbal communication skills (in English)
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Windows client and server technologies
  • Strong problem-solving skills
  • Solid investigation / research abilities
  • Above average attention to detail
  • Able to work independently, as well as within a team,
  • Able to work under pressure and
  • Display initiative
  • Organised and able to meet deadlines

