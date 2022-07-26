IT Systems Administrator/Engineer at Abantu Staffing Solutions

Overview:
Perform repeatable system administration tasks associated with Microsoft Windows platforms. Install and configure Enterprise-class infrastructure per defined standards.
Minimum requirements:
- Matric / Grade 12 with Pure Maths / Maths HG
- Microsoft MCSE certification or higher (MCP and MCITP certification) OR
- Relevant Diploma / Degree in Information Technology
Skills and Knowledge required:
- MS Windows 2008 Server,2012 Server
- MS Windows 7, MS Windows 8/8.1
- MS Exchange Server 2010 or later
- MS SQL 2008 R2 or later
- MS WSUS
- Mac OSX 10.x
- Active Directory
- DNS
- DHCP
- MS Office 2010 or later
- Adobe CC (Advantageous)
- VBscript (Advantageous)
- Perl Scripting (Advantageous)
- Programming Skills (Advantageous)
Responsibilities:
- Logging and Managing Calls into IT Helpdesk Management System
- Microsoft Desktop OS & Application installation and support
- Hardware and software support
- Troubleshooting technical issues and managing problems
- Monitoring systems performance and taking corrective actions
- Liaising with 3rd party service providers
- Maintaining system and related business documentation
Competencies:
- Good written and verbal communication skills (in English)
- Knowledge of Microsoft Windows client and server technologies
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Solid investigation / research abilities
- Above average attention to detail
- Able to work independently, as well as within a team,
- Able to work under pressure and
- Display initiative
- Organised and able to meet deadlines