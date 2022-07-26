JavaScript Engineer at Sabenza IT

As a JavaScript Engineer, you’ll be working on new features and enhancements to our products. You will work closely with other members of the development team as well as product owners to implement these changes. As part of this role, you’ll be responsible for writing unit tests and ensuring that they are executed before code is committed.

Requirements:

Develops large scale, high performance applications

Identifies web services technology trends and how they apply to current needs and problems.

Translates business requirements into clean object oriented code.

Collaborates with others on the project to brainstorm about the best way to tackle a complex technological infrastructure, security, or development problem.

Creates and maintains innovative solutions using JavaScript and TypeScript.

Routinely performs unit testing, integration testing, and system testing activities.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field requiredFive years of experience as a software developer with strong Java/Javascript skills and knowledge.

Desired Skills:

Javascript

Java

Typescript

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

