Junior Project Manager

Jul 26, 2022

12 Months extendable contract
Minimum qualification required:

  • A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent;
  • a minimum of five to eight years’ job-related experience; and
  • Must have extensive experience in all key component of Project Management such as resource planning, budgeting, reporting, project artefacts.

The following will be an added advantage:

  • Project management certification, such as Prince2 or PMI.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position