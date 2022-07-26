Junior Project Manager

12 Months extendable contract

Minimum qualification required:

A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent;

a minimum of five to eight years’ job-related experience; and

Must have extensive experience in all key component of Project Management such as resource planning, budgeting, reporting, project artefacts.

The following will be an added advantage:

Project management certification, such as Prince2 or PMI.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position