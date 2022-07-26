Junior Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

12 Months extendable contract
Minimum qualification required:
- A minimum of a B degree, advanced Diploma or equivalent;
- a minimum of five to eight years’ job-related experience; and
- Must have extensive experience in all key component of Project Management such as resource planning, budgeting, reporting, project artefacts.
The following will be an added advantage:
- Project management certification, such as Prince2 or PMI.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree