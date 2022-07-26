Lead Software Developer at Parvana Recruitment

Jul 26, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Responsible for the development and building of a new robust system.
  • Working closely with the leadership team to execute the company’s technology strategy.
  • Mentoring and providing general design guidance.
  • Creating appropriate estimates and reviewing them with seniors and the team.
  • Contributing to the improvement of the team’s quality standards and processes.
  • Creating and maintaining documentation of the software design and implementation.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification.

Skills / Experience:

  • 5 – 7 years’ relevant development experience.
  • Experience working with the following:
  • AWS Stack / Spring Boot / Angular.
  • Experience working in an Agile environment.
  • Impact-driven, keen to get stuck in and take the initiative.

Desired Skills:

  • AWS Stack
  • Spring Boot
  • Angular

