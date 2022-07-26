Lead Software Developer at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Responsible for the development and building of a new robust system.
- Working closely with the leadership team to execute the company’s technology strategy.
- Mentoring and providing general design guidance.
- Creating appropriate estimates and reviewing them with seniors and the team.
- Contributing to the improvement of the team’s quality standards and processes.
- Creating and maintaining documentation of the software design and implementation.
Qualifications:
- Relevant tertiary qualification.
Skills / Experience:
- 5 – 7 years’ relevant development experience.
- Experience working with the following:
- AWS Stack / Spring Boot / Angular.
- Experience working in an Agile environment.
- Impact-driven, keen to get stuck in and take the initiative.
Desired Skills:
- AWS Stack
- Spring Boot
- Angular