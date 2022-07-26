Network Engineer at Centice

Jul 26, 2022

Mandatory Skills – 5+ years’ experience in:

  • 5 years’ experience in a Senior IT role, of which at least 2 should be as an IT Manager
  • Commercial experience within a similar role
  • Ability to manage teams
  • Best business practice/such as working in line with ITIL frameworks
  • Windows 10/11 Administration and Configuration
  • Active directory (Administration, group policies, maintenance and problem solving)
  • Advanced networking skills (TCP/IP, DNS, V-LAN, Switches, Routers, Firewalls, AP’s)
  • Office 365 (Administration, 2FA, policies, Office 365, MS Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive maintenance and problem solving)
  • Advanced Azure knowledge and skills (Administration, Active Directory, group policies, Vnet, WVD, Back-ups, InTune, maintenance, problem solving)
  • Ticketing systems
  • Anti-virus software
  • Good Customer service
  • Firewalls such as Fortigate or Chekpoint (Desirable)
  • CCTV – Hikvision
  • VoIP PBX – Fushion, FreePBX

A high level of proficiency in:

  • Responsible team player who is capable of working on their own initiative and can make a fresh and positive contribution to the Service Desk Team
  • Must be able to work independently – Proactive approach
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Excellent knowledge of technical management, information analysis and computer hardware/software systems
  • Networks, Win & Mac user support
  • VOIP management
  • Workflow to be documented for Team use
  • Be an IT specialist, but also have an understanding of commercial operations.
  • Good Communicator
  • Sound understanding of business processes and IT operations
  • Take leadership and ownership of
  • Able to work under pressure

Desired Skills:

  • VOIP
  • Network Administration
  • Office 365
  • Azure
  • Management
  • ITIL
  • ITIL Frameworks
  • IT Specialist

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software
  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

