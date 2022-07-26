Network Engineer at Centice

Mandatory Skills – 5+ years’ experience in:
- 5 years’ experience in a Senior IT role, of which at least 2 should be as an IT Manager
- Commercial experience within a similar role
- Ability to manage teams
- Best business practice/such as working in line with ITIL frameworks
- Windows 10/11 Administration and Configuration
- Active directory (Administration, group policies, maintenance and problem solving)
- Advanced networking skills (TCP/IP, DNS, V-LAN, Switches, Routers, Firewalls, AP’s)
- Office 365 (Administration, 2FA, policies, Office 365, MS Teams, SharePoint, OneDrive maintenance and problem solving)
- Advanced Azure knowledge and skills (Administration, Active Directory, group policies, Vnet, WVD, Back-ups, InTune, maintenance, problem solving)
- Ticketing systems
- Anti-virus software
- Good Customer service
- Firewalls such as Fortigate or Chekpoint (Desirable)
- CCTV – Hikvision
- VoIP PBX – Fushion, FreePBX
A high level of proficiency in:
- Responsible team player who is capable of working on their own initiative and can make a fresh and positive contribution to the Service Desk Team
- Must be able to work independently – Proactive approach
- Excellent time management skills
- Excellent knowledge of technical management, information analysis and computer hardware/software systems
- Networks, Win & Mac user support
- VOIP management
- Workflow to be documented for Team use
- Be an IT specialist, but also have an understanding of commercial operations.
- Good Communicator
- Sound understanding of business processes and IT operations
- Take leadership and ownership of
- Able to work under pressure
Desired Skills:
- VOIP
- Network Administration
- Office 365
- Azure
- Management
- ITIL
- ITIL Frameworks
- IT Specialist
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Software
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate