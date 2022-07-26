Responsibilities:
– Designing and developing web solutions that are innovative, which automate businesses and allow companies to grow
– Creating custom, complex, and automated database-driven web apps, websites, and platforms.
– Optimal quality assurance and thorough testing, your end-product is always of exceptional standards
Requirements:
– Experience as a PHP Developer
– Experience working for a tech giant or a small web development agency.
– At least 3 years of PHP and object-orientated coding
– Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database
– Design and writing complex SQL queries.
– APIS integrations are no problem.
– Exposed to and integrated projects with third party API providers.
– Having some extra experience with HTML5, CSS3, SASS will be advantageous
– Solid experience with JavaScript and jQuery experience, will be advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Mysql
- Jquery
- MVC
- Laravel
- PHP
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Our based in Cape Town is looking for a PHP Web Developer to develop powerful web applications that are highly impactful.