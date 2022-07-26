PHP Web Developer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Responsibilities:

– Designing and developing web solutions that are innovative, which automate businesses and allow companies to grow

– Creating custom, complex, and automated database-driven web apps, websites, and platforms.

– Optimal quality assurance and thorough testing, your end-product is always of exceptional standards

Requirements:

– Experience as a PHP Developer

– Experience working for a tech giant or a small web development agency.

– At least 3 years of PHP and object-orientated coding

– Solid understanding of MySQL, relational database

– Design and writing complex SQL queries.

– APIS integrations are no problem.

– Exposed to and integrated projects with third party API providers.

– Having some extra experience with HTML5, CSS3, SASS will be advantageous

– Solid experience with JavaScript and jQuery experience, will be advantageous

Desired Skills:

Mysql

Jquery

MVC

Laravel

PHP

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Our based in Cape Town is looking for a PHP Web Developer to develop powerful web applications that are highly impactful.

