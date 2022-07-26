PLC Specialist/Programmer

Market related salary offered

Our client is a manufacturing entity in Port Elizabeth and invites applications from experienced PLC Specialists. Will need at least 5 years Siemens PLC experience and the ability to program in a manufacturing environment. Ensuring robots and PLC driven machinery are correctly programmed to deliver optimally, maintain all PLC Devices to ensure customer and company quality standards are met. Ensure that all PLC backups are done according to the company procedures. Relevant Degree/Diploma in Mechatronics / Electronics will secure. There will be the opportunity to work your way into a junior management position.

Please send your resume to [Email Address Removed] by the 2 August 2022.

Desired Skills:

Siemens PLC Experience

Manufacturing

