Process Engineer/Business Analyst (Banking/Finance) Hybrid (TB) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Jul 26, 2022

  • 1 Year contract.
  • Hybrid work (rotation Pretoria office & home).
  • Only South African citizens my apply.
  • Must have a “clean” credit record and no criminal record.
  • Leading Finance Group is recruiting a Process Engineer/BA with 7 to 10 years’ experience.
  • Location: Pretoria
  • E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
  • Conduct business process modelling and engineering (assess the process efficiency, effectiveness, and quality) for Financial Surveillance department as part of the transformational programme.
  • Define business processes and value chains relevant to the project.
  • Identify, optimize, and integrate business processes, value streams and operating model.
  • Interpret and implement industry process standards and frameworks (e.g., APQC, Togaf).
  • Analysis, design, development of business process to improve systems, data, information and people skills within specific functional areas.
  • Review current state processes and identify problem areas, inefficiencies, and control weaknesses.
  • Proactively identify improvement opportunities and recommend alternative solutions to business owners.
  • Identifying and assessing automation opportunities within the department and provide recommendations for application.
  • Develop detailed business process flows and include how technology solutions will enable the business processes.
  • Contribute and advise on developing Target Operating models and related artifacts.
  • Provide process documentation and operating instructions.
  • Conduct and contribute to process asset management such as repository content management, methodology and related artefacts.
  • Collaborate with key stakeholders such as architects, SMEs, process owners, technical experts to ensure viable and sustainable solutions.

Minimum Requirements

  • 7- 10 years relevant experience (of which at least 5 years proven work experience strictly in process engineering)
  • Degree or Diploma in – Information Technology, Engineering, Informatics or Business Information Systems.
  • Process engineering certification such as CBPP or similar.
  • Experience in process modelling tools, preferably ADONIS toolset, or similar industry standard.
  • Business Architecture training or certification.
  • Lean and Six Sigma methods and techniques.
  • Must have work experience in the financial services/banking industry.
  • Have in depth understanding of the BPMN.
  • Experience in Agile methodologies and hybrid.
  • Experience in Business Process Management Initiative rollout and Implementation.
  • Experience in strategic and business transformation initiatives.
  • Clear understanding of different process frameworks.
  • Ability to act as an Agent of Change management.

