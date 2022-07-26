Process Engineer/Business Analyst (Banking/Finance) Hybrid (TB) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

- 1 Year contract.
- Hybrid work (rotation Pretoria office & home).
- Only South African citizens my apply.
- Must have a “clean” credit record and no criminal record.
- Leading Finance Group is recruiting a Process Engineer/BA with 7 to 10 years’ experience.
- Location: Pretoria
- E-mail CV and latest payslip to [Email Address Removed]
- Conduct business process modelling and engineering (assess the process efficiency, effectiveness, and quality) for Financial Surveillance department as part of the transformational programme.
- Define business processes and value chains relevant to the project.
- Identify, optimize, and integrate business processes, value streams and operating model.
- Interpret and implement industry process standards and frameworks (e.g., APQC, Togaf).
- Analysis, design, development of business process to improve systems, data, information and people skills within specific functional areas.
- Review current state processes and identify problem areas, inefficiencies, and control weaknesses.
- Proactively identify improvement opportunities and recommend alternative solutions to business owners.
- Identifying and assessing automation opportunities within the department and provide recommendations for application.
- Develop detailed business process flows and include how technology solutions will enable the business processes.
- Contribute and advise on developing Target Operating models and related artifacts.
- Provide process documentation and operating instructions.
- Conduct and contribute to process asset management such as repository content management, methodology and related artefacts.
- Collaborate with key stakeholders such as architects, SMEs, process owners, technical experts to ensure viable and sustainable solutions.
Minimum Requirements
- 7- 10 years relevant experience (of which at least 5 years proven work experience strictly in process engineering)
- Degree or Diploma in – Information Technology, Engineering, Informatics or Business Information Systems.
- Process engineering certification such as CBPP or similar.
- Experience in process modelling tools, preferably ADONIS toolset, or similar industry standard.
- Business Architecture training or certification.
- Lean and Six Sigma methods and techniques.
- Must have work experience in the financial services/banking industry.
- Have in depth understanding of the BPMN.
- Experience in Agile methodologies and hybrid.
- Experience in Business Process Management Initiative rollout and Implementation.
- Experience in strategic and business transformation initiatives.
- Clear understanding of different process frameworks.
- Ability to act as an Agent of Change management.