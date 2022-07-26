Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg North

This international client specializes in providing talent for audits, deals (e.g. mergers & acquisitions) and more, and their SA operation is situated in Cape Town.

Must have a minimum of a PM qualification.

The client is looking for a young, dynamic person in his/her 30’s, with a flair for business and strategy (therefore not only focused on IT), integrated with strong Project Management skills, to work on internal projects.

The ideal candidate can take ownership of the task or project at hand, and run with it.

The work will mostly be remote.

12-month contract.

