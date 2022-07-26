SAP FICO Consultant

- SAPCertification
- SAP Performance & Profitability Management experience (prior implementations and working knowledge)
- 8+ Years SAP Experience
- FI CO Configuration and Set-up
- Analysis and Solution
- SAP Profit Centre Accounting and Integration between modules
- CATT’s, Quick Test, Conversion Tools, LSMW & Project Execution
- SAP PaPM for Management Accounting solutions.
Desired Skills:
