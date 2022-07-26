SAP FICO Consultant – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 26, 2022

  • SAPCertification
  • SAP Performance & Profitability Management experience (prior implementations and working knowledge)
  • 8+ Years SAP Experience
  • FI CO Configuration and Set-up
  • Analysis and Solution
  • SAP Profit Centre Accounting and Integration between modules
  • CATT’s, Quick Test, Conversion Tools, LSMW & Project Execution
  • SAP PaPM for Management Accounting solutions.

Desired Skills:

  • SAP FICO
  • SAP FI
  • SAP Configuration
  • SAP Implementation
  • SAP Solutions
  • Performance & Profitability Management
  • Set-up
  • Analysis
  • Accounting
  • Integration
  • CATT’s
  • Quick Test
  • Conversion Tools
  • LSMW
  • Project Execution
  • Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position