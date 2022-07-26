Senior Systems Analyst at Reverside

Purpose of the role

The systems analyst is responsible to convert business initiatives into world class IT Solutions. The systems analysis and design efforts will extend to both existing and/or new systems and databases.

The systems analyst is responsible to research problems, plan solutions, recommend solutions and coordinate development to meet the needs of business/other external stakeholders.

The System Analyst will interact with product owners, business analysts or solution strategists (when outsourced to business) and the QA Team. The Systems Analyst will also be required to interact with other project team members like vendors (for COTS systems), project managers, project sponsors, product managers and project stakeholders.

The role will require several speciality domains as enumerated below. Each individual project may require one or more of the undermentioned functions to be performed.,. and the analyst may specialise in all or several of these functions.

Business Systems Analyst Responsibilities:

o Responsible for the analysis and design of new systems, major enhancements to existing systems and general maintenance of systems.

o Leading and facilitating requirements gathering sessions across both the business and technological domain to produce functional and system specifications. Ensure that functional / systems requirements represents a common view among end-users.

o Participate in system design sessions to arrive at an optimal solution. Assist with the identification of risks and issues within the project(s) and mitigation strategies.

o In conjunction with the Systems Architect or Developer, analyse and design:

o Integration files or messages (e.g. web service definitions, XML schemas, business functions, flat file or delimited files, API’s etc.)

o Help design and update system configurations (outside of the production environment)

o Write SQL queries (not embedded in code), interrogate database tables for analysis purposes and assist in designing database structures

o Analyse and participate in systems functional design sessions for ‘run the bank’ enhancements and upgrades or migrations which require functional expertise / analysis

o Participate in systems functional design sessions for ‘change the bank’ and ‘grow the bank’ initiatives as well as brand new products or capabilities

o Examine and analyse current process flows and recommend solutions for improving and restructuring processes required to meet business objectives, and to address industry changes and/or opportunities.

o Guide suggestions for appropriate solutions taking into account cost, risk, delivery and feasibility.

o Modelling system designs to meet business objectives. These will include behavioural and structural UML diagrams (like use case diagrams, activity diagrams, sequence diagrams, timing and state machine diagrams, component diagrams, as well as ERD diagrams and interface diagrams when needed).

o Ensure that requirements models and analyses is done per internationally accepted best practices (Use Case modelling and UML 2.5).

o Modelling and designing screens for usability, documenting screen flows and designs.

o Where business requirements or user stories have already been provided, interpret and provide system solutions to meet the requirement, along with the functional and system documentation.

o Where business requirements or user stories are not available, must be able to work and co-create with the business stakeholders and to run with a project end to end by applying sound payments industry knowledge and research into the industry and engaging subject matter experts that can provide answers.

o Assist with problem analysis and resolution.

o Interfacing across all teams involved in the project as needed, i.e. all applicable stakeholders external, internal and product heads (e.g. Subject Matter Experts, QA, Architecture, Process Engineering, external project teams, change management teams).

o Assist QA team by reviewing test cases and scenario’s, and assist the QA teams in identifying final system tests to validate that requirements have been met.

o May be required to perform sanity / acceptance tests to ensure the requirement, as documented, has been met, as needed.

o Will ideally have exposure to working within a disciplined agile or other agile environment where project deliverables are put into production at least monthly or more often.

Desired Skills:

XML

API

SQL

UML

ERD diagrams

Q&A

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centers in Johannesburg, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

