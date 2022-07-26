Service Desk Agent

Jul 26, 2022

Muti-national retail company based in southern suburbs, cape town requires an energteic Service Desk Agent for first-line support service to their stores and to manage the day to day operations of the service desk.
Duties:

  • Service desk support (hardware and software)

  • – Support ticket management (requests and incidents via email):

  • – Telephonic support

  • Service desk support – Monitoring

  • – Check the accuracy of data transfers within the ERP system

  • – Pro-active job monitoring to ensure:

  • – scheduler is running

  • – integration and transfer jobs are running according to scheduled times

  • – Veracity and completeness of sales data that is replicated from stores to Head Office

  • – Timeous and appropriate resolution and or escalation of any issues

  • Restore systems connectivity after offline incidents

  • – Timeous resolution and or co-ordination of resolution via tier 2 support, or 3rd party service providers, as appropriate

  • – Strict adherence to turnaround times

  • – Clear feedback and communication to impacted store(s)

Qualifications and experience:

  • A minimum educational standard of Grade 12

  • A relevant IT Certification

  • At least two years’ IT Service Desk experience in a customer focussed retail environment

  • Must be willing to work shifts and be available to provide after-hours support (Standby)

Competencies:

  • Tier 1 hardware and software skills

  • Windows 10 and 11

  • Good knowledge of MS Office applications (Word, Excel and Outlook)

  • Basic knowledge of MS Azure collaboration tools (O365, MS Teams, One-Drive)

  • Retail POS (preferably LS Retail)

  • Basic ERP (preferably Navision Dynamics 365)

Desired Skills:

  • service desk agent
  • IT Support
  • IT certification

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Standby Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position