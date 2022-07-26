Service Desk Agent – Western Cape Cape Town

Muti-national retail company based in southern suburbs, cape town requires an energteic Service Desk Agent for first-line support service to their stores and to manage the day to day operations of the service desk.
Muti-national retail company based in southern suburbs, cape town requires an energteic Service Desk Agent for first-line support service to their stores and to manage the day to day operations of the service desk.
Duties:
- Service desk support (hardware and software)
- – Support ticket management (requests and incidents via email):
- – Telephonic support
- Service desk support – Monitoring
- – Check the accuracy of data transfers within the ERP system
- – Pro-active job monitoring to ensure:
- – scheduler is running
- – integration and transfer jobs are running according to scheduled times
- – Veracity and completeness of sales data that is replicated from stores to Head Office
- – Timeous and appropriate resolution and or escalation of any issues
- Restore systems connectivity after offline incidents
- – Timeous resolution and or co-ordination of resolution via tier 2 support, or 3rd party service providers, as appropriate
- – Strict adherence to turnaround times
- – Clear feedback and communication to impacted store(s)
Qualifications and experience:
- A minimum educational standard of Grade 12
- A relevant IT Certification
- At least two years’ IT Service Desk experience in a customer focussed retail environment
- Must be willing to work shifts and be available to provide after-hours support (Standby)
Competencies:
- Tier 1 hardware and software skills
- Windows 10 and 11
- Good knowledge of MS Office applications (Word, Excel and Outlook)
- Basic knowledge of MS Azure collaboration tools (O365, MS Teams, One-Drive)
- Retail POS (preferably LS Retail)
- Basic ERP (preferably Navision Dynamics 365)
Desired Skills:
- service desk agent
- IT Support
- IT certification
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Standby Allowance