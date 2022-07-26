Service Desk Agent – Western Cape Cape Town

Muti-national retail company based in southern suburbs, cape town requires an energteic Service Desk Agent for first-line support service to their stores and to manage the day to day operations of the service desk.

Duties:

Service desk support (hardware and software)

– Support ticket management (requests and incidents via email):

– Telephonic support

Service desk support – Monitoring

– Check the accuracy of data transfers within the ERP system

– Pro-active job monitoring to ensure:

– scheduler is running

– integration and transfer jobs are running according to scheduled times

– Veracity and completeness of sales data that is replicated from stores to Head Office

– Timeous and appropriate resolution and or escalation of any issues

Restore systems connectivity after offline incidents

– Timeous resolution and or co-ordination of resolution via tier 2 support, or 3rd party service providers, as appropriate

– Strict adherence to turnaround times

– Clear feedback and communication to impacted store(s)

Qualifications and experience:

A minimum educational standard of Grade 12

A relevant IT Certification

At least two years’ IT Service Desk experience in a customer focussed retail environment

Must be willing to work shifts and be available to provide after-hours support (Standby)

Competencies:

Tier 1 hardware and software skills

Windows 10 and 11

Good knowledge of MS Office applications (Word, Excel and Outlook)

Basic knowledge of MS Azure collaboration tools (O365, MS Teams, One-Drive)

Retail POS (preferably LS Retail)

Basic ERP (preferably Navision Dynamics 365)

Desired Skills:

service desk agent

IT Support

IT certification

Employer & Job Benefits:

Standby Allowance

