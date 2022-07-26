Senior Software Developer C#
Cape Town
Market related package on offer depending on experience, qualifications etc.
Required Qualification
Degree in a recognized software development or mathematical field, or equivalent work experience
Experience
At least 5 years development experience, some of which has been carried out within the financial sector
Purpose of Job
We are looking for a smart motivated individual to join a team of like-minded people working on exciting, and complex, systems in the financial sector. We are a team that is always eager to try new things and expand our knowledge base. Our team is big on collaboration and knowledge sharing, we encourage people to ask as many questions as they like and offer a supportive growth path. Our company is full of intellects who all enjoy a good debate to ensure we always end up with the best solution.
At our company you will always be challenged and never be bored.
As a developer you will be:
- Working closely with the financial analysts to maintain and develop new features
- Assist in improving user feedback from the system
- Be involved in the build out of a new cloud based stored system and assist in the integration of this and our existing system
- Migrate the existing .net framework 4.8 project to .net6
- Lead the development of a new client portal (from AngularJS to a newer framework)
- Maintain and develop new features within our reporting software
- Upskill and mentor team members
- Maintain and expand the software delivery mechanisms (CI/CD)
- Review code to ensure high standards and best practices are applied
- Investigate and resolve user support requests
Core Responsibilities
- Implementation of best practices e.g., unit test, following good design principles, understanding, and ensuring appropriate testing is carried out
- Perform code review and look after the code base (including approving merge requests etc.)
- Understanding the business impact of technical output
- Technical quality of work
- Testing
- Meeting deadlines
Key Competencies, Skills & Attributes
- Programming and business analysis skills.
- Thorough understand of software development principles
- Knowledge of and exposure to all of the following:
o C#
o Angular (>v9)
o Git
o Jenkins
o MSSQL
- Advantageous:
o JavaScript & JQuery
o SSRS
o Web API
o Bootstrap
o TDD, BDD
o Azure pipelines
- Clear communicator, both verbally and in writing
- Must love code
- Analytical mindset
- Self-motivated
- Gets things done
- Has interest in new technologies
- Pays attention to detail
- Proficient understanding of versioning tools
- Financial Services experience a plus
Please note: only shortlisted candidates will be contacted
Desired Skills:
- please refer to requirements above