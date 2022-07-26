The specialist solutions architect will be responsible for implementing, designing and delivering new innovative software applications within the company. You’ll use your skills to work on large-scale agile development projects. You’ll also lead teams of staff in order to ensure successful delivery.
Requirements:
- Gathers requirements and designs software solutions
- Reviews designs for technical feasibility, security and performance issues, based on the requirements.
- Communicates findings and recommendations to appropriate stakeholders.
- Writes technical documentation.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field required
- BScEng preferred (Bsc ComSci or BIS can be considered as well given the current skills)
- Certification in one or more agile frameworks
- Experience or training in Design Thinking and associated disciplines.
- Min 5-10 years of solution architecture experience (prefer 8 and more years)
- Min 5-10 years of hands-on technology and engineering experience (prefer 8 and more years)
- Min 5-10 years of team leadership experience (prefer 8 and more years)
- Min 2-3 years in customer-facing experience disciplines (prefer 3 years)
- Min 3-5 years in agile delivery disciples (prefer 5 years)
- Ideally, these should run concurrently so all skills are current
- T-shaped expertise with a breadth of skill, understanding, and experience across different areas of delivery, different banking functional/business domains as well as a depth of skill in technology and integration architecture
- Proven track record in implementing complex architectures and solutions with deep hands-on experience in complex technical implementations (engineering background).
- Practical understanding and experience in Design Thinking, Jobs to be Done, Customer Journeys, Experience Design, CEM, etc.
- Hands-on software engineering experience which should feature some of the following: Java, .Net, Scala, Spark, Spring, Integration (ESB/SOA/API/Microservices), Application Security, DDD, NoSQL
- Agile Delivery Techniques: SCRUM, KANBAN, SAFE, LESS, DAD, “Spotify model”… better yet, individuals can choose which of these is appropriate, Tailor them, or even use waterfall where the task calls for it.
- Technology Management and Strategy including TCO modelling and analysis, application portfolio management, and cost optimization
APPLY NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION
Desired Skills:
- agile
- solution architecture
- java
- .net
- scala
- soa
- api
- nosql
- scrum
- kanban
- safe
- less