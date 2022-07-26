SQL Developer

Type: Ongoing Contract / IT Consulting role – (Most of their employees are Contract and

been at the Company for more than 11+ years, therefore, this role is in basic context –

also permanent)

Location: Hybrid Remote (To be at the office at least once a week)

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

Degree in IT Systems, Computer Science, IT systems, Statistics, or Engineering related field

Minimum Requirements

3 – 5 years development experience with SQL (data lake and warehouse environment using SSIS & Transact- SQL)

Must have experience in designing, & building Database systems, reports etc. from scratch.

Must have knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle

5+ years practical experience in T-SQL

Practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine

Fluent and advanced in use of MS SSIS & SSRS software

Advantageous Skills

Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)

Data modelling skills experience and should be able to interpret conceptual, logical, and physical data models (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)

Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)

Practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)

Good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)

Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)

Experience with n-tier layered architecture (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)

Desired Skills:

TSQL

T-SQL

Transact SQL

SSIS

SSRS

SQL Server Reporting Services

Data warehouse

SQL Server Integration Services

SSAS

Database Design

Database development

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

