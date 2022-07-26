SQL Developer

Type: Ongoing Contract / IT Consulting role – (Most of their employees are Contract and
been at the Company for more than 11+ years, therefore, this role is in basic context –
also permanent)
Location: Hybrid Remote (To be at the office at least once a week)
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications
- Degree in IT Systems, Computer Science, IT systems, Statistics, or Engineering related field
Minimum Requirements
- 3 – 5 years development experience with SQL (data lake and warehouse environment using SSIS & Transact- SQL)
- Must have experience in designing, & building Database systems, reports etc. from scratch.
- Must have knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle
- 5+ years practical experience in T-SQL
- Practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine
- Fluent and advanced in use of MS SSIS & SSRS software
Advantageous Skills
- Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)
- Data modelling skills experience and should be able to interpret conceptual, logical, and physical data models (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)
- Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)
- Practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)
- Good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)
- Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)
- Experience with n-tier layered architecture (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)
Desired Skills:
- TSQL
- T-SQL
- Transact SQL
- SSIS
- SSRS
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- Data warehouse
- SQL Server Integration Services
- SSAS
- Database Design
- Database development
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing