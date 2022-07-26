SQL Developer

Jul 26, 2022

Type: Ongoing Contract / IT Consulting role – (Most of their employees are Contract and
been at the Company for more than 11+ years, therefore, this role is in basic context –
also permanent)
Location: Hybrid Remote (To be at the office at least once a week)

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Qualifications

  • Degree in IT Systems, Computer Science, IT systems, Statistics, or Engineering related field

Minimum Requirements

  • 3 – 5 years development experience with SQL (data lake and warehouse environment using SSIS & Transact- SQL)
  • Must have experience in designing, & building Database systems, reports etc. from scratch.
  • Must have knowledge of the Software Development Lifecycle
  • 5+ years practical experience in T-SQL
  • Practical experience of SQL Server Database Engine
  • Fluent and advanced in use of MS SSIS & SSRS software

Advantageous Skills

  • Exposure and knowledge of Oracle, DB2, MySQL, MS Access, Mongo and PostgreSQL (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)
  • Data modelling skills experience and should be able to interpret conceptual, logical, and physical data models (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)
  • Knowledge of MS SSAS OLAP software (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)
  • Practical experience of MS Visual Studio Data Tools (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)
  • Good understanding of source control systems and the concepts of building and releasing software versions (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)
  • Microsoft TFS knowledge is preferred (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)
  • Experience with n-tier layered architecture (Beneficial – NOT a MUST HAVE)

Desired Skills:

  • TSQL
  • T-SQL
  • Transact SQL
  • SSIS
  • SSRS
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • Data warehouse
  • SQL Server Integration Services
  • SSAS
  • Database Design
  • Database development

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

