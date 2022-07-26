Systems Support at QES

My client based in Cape Town (North) is currently looking for a System Administrator to join them on an independent contract basis

What will you do:

Maintain the supplier master database on the relevant systems by following the various governance processes established.

What will make you successful in this role:

Ensure accurate and complete capturing of supplier master information on the relevant systems.

Ensure that all governance requirements and procedures are adhered to.

Manage system mailboxes within the service levels agreed to

Attend to all voice calls related to supplier master maintenance.

Qualifications and Experience

Matric/ Grade 12

Strong client-centric orientation

Well-developed administrative capabilities

Knowledge and Skills

Supplier management systems and methodologies

Communication skills (verbal and written)

MS Office -Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook

Customer service principles and practices

Administrative practices

Working knowledge of JD Edwards and Searchlight advantageous

Working knowledge of Content manager advantageous

Personal Attributes

Collaborates

Client focus

Flexibility and adaptability

Cultivates innovation

Analytical thinking

Influencing/ gaining commitment

Qualification and Experience

Degree or Diploma and the required Certification with 4 to 6 years related experience.

Knowledge and Skills

Operating system software and hardware and utility software

Software installations and upgrades

Business requirements

Security management

Personal Attributes

Interpersonal savvy – Contributing independently

Decision quality – Contributing independently

Plans and aligns – Contributing independently

Optimises work processes – Contributing independently

Core Competencies

Cultivates innovation – Contributing independently

Customer focus – Contributing independently

Drives results – Contributing independently

Collaborates – Contributing independently

Being resilient – Contributing independently

Desired Skills:

System administration

Jd Edwards

Content Management

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

