Technical Candidate Recruiter at e-Merge IT Recruitment

If you enjoy working with people, coupled with a sales flair, and the discipline to do what you need to do, then you could do extremely well in our environment. We are not your everyday run-of-the-mill team!
We are looking for individuals who can find a needle in a haystack; individuals that can spot talent from a mile away. This is a great opportunity to expand your horizons in a knowledge-sharing space that has kept its competitive edge even through a pandemic. Are you up for the challenge and the great earning potential that comes with it?
What you need:
- Proven work experience as a Talent Sourcer or similar role
- The phone needs to be your best friend!
- Hands-on experience with different sourcing techniques (e.g. recruiting on social platforms and crafting Boolean search strings)
- Experience in candidate sourcing and pipeline management
- Ability to headhunt talent
- EXCELLENT communication skills
What we offer:
- An opportunity to work for an established brand
- We offer you the ability to write your own Pay cheque!
- 18 days leave and you also get Saturday and Sunday off
- Our coffee is pretty great and the pinball machine is a Friday Favourite
- Our team is made up of a bunch of great, slightly crazy individuals that are passionate about their success
What you will be doing:
- Interact with potential candidates on different platforms
- Identify qualified candidate profiles using various sourcing techniques
- Develop talent pipelines for future hiring needs
- Maintain and update candidate databases on our internal system
- Managing high volume vacancies and workload
- Interviewing candidates
