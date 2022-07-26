Technical Candidate Recruiter at e-Merge IT Recruitment – Gauteng Bryanston

If you enjoy working with people, coupled with a sales flair, and the discipline to do what you need to do, then you could do extremely well in our environment. We are not your everyday run-of-the-mill team!

We are looking for individuals who can find a needle in a haystack; individuals that can spot talent from a mile away. This is a great opportunity to expand your horizons in a knowledge-sharing space that has kept its competitive edge even through a pandemic. Are you up for the challenge and the great earning potential that comes with it?

What you need:

Proven work experience as a Talent Sourcer or similar role

The phone needs to be your best friend!

Hands-on experience with different sourcing techniques (e.g. recruiting on social platforms and crafting Boolean search strings)

Experience in candidate sourcing and pipeline management

Ability to headhunt talent

EXCELLENT communication skills

What we offer:

An opportunity to work for an established brand

We offer you the ability to write your own Pay cheque!

18 days leave and you also get Saturday and Sunday off

Our coffee is pretty great and the pinball machine is a Friday Favourite

Our team is made up of a bunch of great, slightly crazy individuals that are passionate about their success

What you will be doing:

Interact with potential candidates on different platforms

Identify qualified candidate profiles using various sourcing techniques

Develop talent pipelines for future hiring needs

Maintain and update candidate databases on our internal system

Managing high volume vacancies and workload

Interviewing candidates

Desired Skills:

Telephone skils

Communications Skills

Recruiting

Social Media

