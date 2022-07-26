Vantage opens Johannesburg data centre campus

Vantage Data Centers, a global provider of hyperscale data centre campuses, has announced the delivery of the first facility on its Johannesburg campus.

Positioned within the continent’s largest data centre market, Vantage has opened its first data centre (JNB11) in Africa after breaking ground in 2021. The two-story facility offers 16MW of critical IT capacity across 12 000 square metres.

The project was delivered in 10 months, 10 days ahead of schedule, with zero lost-time incidents over 1,5-million working hours.

With an investment totaling more than $1-billion, Vantage’s 30-acre (12 hectares) campus will include 80MW of IT capacity and more than 60 000 square metres across three data centres once fully developed.

Located in Waterfall City, the campus complements the area’s thriving data centre ecosystem and leverages its fiber connectivity to the rest of Africa.

In addition, the campus aligns with the company’s commitment to sustainability, offering renewable energy options, limiting carbon emissions and maintaining energy efficient operations with an industry-leading power usage effectiveness (PUE).

In June, Vantage announced it had entered a 20-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with SolarAfrica to support the production of 87MWp of renewable energy to supplement the local grid that powers the campus.

“Our rapid turnaround on the construction of our first Johannesburg facility has allowed us to more quickly meet demand for hyperscale data centers in the area,” says Justin Jenkins, chief operating officer: EMEA at Vantage Data Centers. “At Vantage, we pride ourselves on not only our speed to market, but also our commitment to become part of the local community and cement our reputation as a reliable data centre partner in the region.

“This project created hundreds of jobs that will continue into the next phase of construction, and we thank our teams for their dedication and commitment to deliver such a high-quality product for our customers.”

Frankfurt II Campus (FRA2)

Adding to its existing presence in the most sought-after European market, Vantage has broken ground on a second facility (FRA22) at its second campus in Frankfurt. The 16MW, 130,000 square feet (12,000 square meters) facility is sited on seven acres (three hectares) in Raunheim.

Once fully developed, the campus will include 56MW of IT capacity across two data centers. Vantage is also continuing to develop its first 55MW Frankfurt campus, located in Offenbach, approximately 30km from Raunheim. Once fully developed, both campuses will offer customers a total of 111MW of IT capacity in the Frankfurt region.

“Vantage continues to develop state-of-the-art data center campuses in the most vital locations across EMEA to support some of the world’s leading technology companies,” says Antoine Boniface, president: EMEA at Vantage Data Centers.

Frankfurt II marks Vantage’s ninth campus in EMEA, six of which are now operational (Berlin I, Cardiff, Frankfurt I, Johannesburg, Warsaw and Zurich).