Business Analyst: API – Gauteng Centurion

Psybergate is an IT company that builds bespoke software solutions and provides specialised resourcing for client projects.

We are looking for a Business Analyst with API experience to join our financial services client based in Centurion for a 12-months contract role

What you will be doing:

Investigate and perform business analysis, determine business system requirements and identify alternatives

Set up and facilitate workshops with stakeholders to gather, elicit and identify business and system requirements

Design and document innovative business solutions using information technology.

Translate business requirements to a level of detail appropriate for implementation using user journeys, user stories with acceptance criteria; process diagrams; data models; business rules and mockups)

Assist technical designers to understand the business requirements.

Testing of technical solutions, business and technical processes and calculations.

Participate and provide input into the design and functional discussion with the technical designers.

Assist and sign off the test cases for functional and non-functional, integration and testing activities.

Investigate, identify and document business requirements to address process or system constraints resulting in repeated queries or errors.

Investigate, identify and document business requirements to create reports relevant to data projects within the capability.

Process and training documentation for the trainers.

Work with internal stakeholders to define the client experience by turning client data and experiences into intelligence and build solutions aligned with the client needs.

Drive, determine and define the user experience and interactions your stakeholders have with data products and services.

Articulate and advocate the users needs while ensuring the business objectives are met.

Conduct user research, design and document, validate/test with user and sell/present the design solution to the business

Ensure effective and consistent service delivery and support to both internal and external clients in line with the MMH values.

What we are looking for:

Completed BSc/BCom degree or related fields

Diploma in Business analysis preferred.

7 years’ experience as a Business analyst.

4 years’ experience working with API’s

Agile working experience preferred.

SQL knowledge is essential

Ability to define Open API’s using OpenAPI editor.

Ability to do low fidelity UX mockups.

Ability to put together basic UML.

Working knowledge of postman, Soap UI and mongo.

Working knowledge of Domain Driven Development and ability to express domain services via a REST API.

Desired Skills:

API

SQL

REST API

UML

