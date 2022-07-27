Business Analyst: FX Platform Programme (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

A reputable Financial Services Group has an exciting opportunity for an experienced Business Analyst to form part of the team responsible for transforming the end-to-end capability for electronic FX execution and its subsidiaries. You will be responsible for elicitation, evaluation, definition, implementation, and validation of the requirements needed to deliver on the transformation of the digital platforms enabling the electronic FX business. The successful candidate must have a proven track record leading and supporting successful projects and MUST have FX knowledge including understanding the FX product set as well as the life cycle of a FX trade and sales workflows. You will need 4-8 years BA work experience and preferably prior experience in electronic execution of FX and able to translate business requirements into functional requirements.

Evaluate business processes, anticipating requirements, uncovering areas for improvement, and designing and implementing solutions.

Effectively communicate your insights and plans to cross-functional team members and management.

Rely on experience to plan and accomplish goals.

Conduct meetings and presentations to share ideas and findings.

Collaborate with a diverse set of stakeholders including Risk, Compliance, Operations, Legal, Sales and Trading.

Document and communicate the results of your efforts.

Provide leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior employees.

Ensure solutions meet business needs and requirements.

Perform User Acceptance Testing.

Assist with Change Management to ensure affected parties are adequately equipped for the changes impacting them.

Provide leadership, training, coaching, and guidance to junior staff.

4-8 Years of Business Analysis experience.

Financial markets, specifically FX knowledge is a MUST.

Prior experience in electronic execution of FX is preferred, either from a technology, operations or front-office perspective.

Proficient in translating business requirements to functional requirements.

Understanding of the FX product set as well as the life cycle of a FX trade.

Understanding of FX trading and sales workflows.

Experience in the design and implementation of integration solutions.

Experience working with various integration protocols (FIX, XML over JMS, API).

Experience in lean/agile product delivery.

Experience in extracting and working with data – data models, data flows, data analysis.

A history of leading and supporting successful projects.

Advanced technology, analytical and communication skills.

Excellent documentation skills.

Attention to detail with an added understanding of the broader impact of decisions and solutions.

Track record of following through on commitments.

