CRM Configuration Developer at Nedbank

CLM Business Configurator – Multiskilled
Job Purpose
Our Loyalty and Rewards Business Team is looking for an experienced Multiskilled Configurator to manage configuration and implement system requirements. Our ideal candidate should have previous experience in configuration as well as a strong working knowledge in Structured Query Language (SQL) & Customer Relationship Management system (CRM).
Job Responsibilities
- Manage Business Administration configuration
- Implement Configuration changes
- Implement system rules
- Configuration of marketing campaigns, customer notifications, marketing offers displayed in Member Portal and mobile application
- Manage Migration Plan and Execution
- Manage Production Issues
- Logging of incidents
- Conduct Problem solving and detailed root cause analysis
- Configure for QA environment
- Test and verify for QA environment
- Standby on technical deployments
- Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to Nedbank.
Minimum Experience Level
- 2 – 3 Years’ SQL Script writing experience
- 2 – 3 Years’ Configuration Logic experience
- 2 – 3 Years’ Loyalty and Reward programme experience within a Banking environment a must.
- Our ideal candidate is an individual that also has hands on experience working on Customer Relationship Management System (CRM) with a Business Rules Engine as well as Enterprise Resource System (ERP)
Qualification
- Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate
- Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees
- Bcom Information Technology
Technical / Professional Knowledge
- Business Analysis
- Configuration Management
- Principles of project management
- Relevant software and systems knowledge
- SQL
- Systems analysis
- Systems integration
- Testing principles and processes
- Technical System Interfaces
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Script
- Configuration logic
- Config
- Loyalty and Rewards
- Business Rule Engine
- Syste
- System Analysis
- Configuration Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Banking
- 2 to 5 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree