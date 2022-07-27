CRM Configuration Developer at Nedbank

CLM Business Configurator – Multiskilled

Job Purpose

Our Loyalty and Rewards Business Team is looking for an experienced Multiskilled Configurator to manage configuration and implement system requirements. Our ideal candidate should have previous experience in configuration as well as a strong working knowledge in Structured Query Language (SQL) & Customer Relationship Management system (CRM).

Job Responsibilities

Manage Business Administration configuration

Implement Configuration changes

Implement system rules

Configuration of marketing campaigns, customer notifications, marketing offers displayed in Member Portal and mobile application

Manage Migration Plan and Execution

Manage Production Issues

Logging of incidents

Conduct Problem solving and detailed root cause analysis

Configure for QA environment

Test and verify for QA environment

Standby on technical deployments

Seek opportunities to improve business processes and systems by identifying and recommending effective ways to operate and adding value to Nedbank.

Minimum Experience Level

2 – 3 Years’ SQL Script writing experience

2 – 3 Years’ Configuration Logic experience

2 – 3 Years’ Loyalty and Reward programme experience within a Banking environment a must.

Our ideal candidate is an individual that also has hands on experience working on Customer Relationship Management System (CRM) with a Business Rules Engine as well as Enterprise Resource System (ERP)

Qualification

Matric / Grade 12 / National Senior Certificate

Advanced Diplomas/National 1st Degrees

Bcom Information Technology

Technical / Professional Knowledge

Business Analysis

Configuration Management

Principles of project management

Relevant software and systems knowledge

SQL

Systems analysis

Systems integration

Testing principles and processes

Technical System Interfaces

Desired Skills:

SQL

Script

Configuration logic

Config

Loyalty and Rewards

Business Rule Engine

Syste

System Analysis

Configuration Management

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Banking

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position