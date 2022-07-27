Developer – Python at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

Our client is a fast-growing online business based in South Africa. They are obsessive about their high performance yet collaborative culture and are looking for leaders to join their dynamic team. They think big, move fast, take ownership and have a great internal promotion program.

Role Responsibilities:

Designing and building solutions to assist users and improve customer experience.

Architect and design solutions with your team.

Keeping up to date with technology trends, both locally and internationally.

Applying creative thought processes to solve complex challenges at scale.

Preferred Qualifications:

Degree in Computer Science or Engineering or equivalent experience

Relevant Skills / Experience:

3 – 5+ years experience in a software development role

Experience in the following:

Python, Javascript, React, jQuery, PHP



MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB



nginx, RabbitMQ, memcached



Docker, Kubernetes, Chef



GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins



Amazon EC2, Amazon S3

A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

PS Even if you feel you don’t have all the skills listed or if this spec isn’t what you are looking for, feel free to send your CV as we probably have other opportunities that could interest you. For a more comprehensive and updated list of opportunities that we have on offer, do visit our website (www.parvana.co.uk).

Desired Skills:

Python

JavaScript

React

