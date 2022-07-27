Developer – SQL at Parvana Recruitment

Jul 27, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Developing new features and systems.
  • Extending / maintaining existing systems.
  • Improving business processes.
  • Investigating and resolving user support requests.
  • Working closely with developers and the product owner.
  • Assisting with implementation and rollout for system changes.
  • Dealing with client support requests.

Qualifications:

  • Relevant degree or diploma from a recognized institution

Experience:

  • 1 year experience using Microsoft SQL, preferably within the financial sector.
  • Strong mathematical / statistical abilities.
  • Knowledge of SQL (Transact-SQL) stored procedures and SQL data transformation processes.
  • Understanding the business impact of technical output.
  • Ability to interpret and analyse large quantities of portfolio and market data.
  • Financial services background would be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Developer
  • T-SQL

