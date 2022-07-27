European development banks invest in African infrastructure fund

Development finance institutions from the UK and the Netherlands – British International Investment (BII) and FMO – have announced a joint commitment of $116-million to African Infrastructure Investment Fund 4 (AIIF4) aimed at taking the fund to its $500-million target.

The fund had previously received a cornerstone investment from Old Mutual, the fund manager’s sponsor and one of Africa’s most prominent financial services group.

Anchor investor BII, the UK’s development finance institution, has committed $76-million, and FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, has committed $40-million, to AIIM’s fourth pan-African fund.

AIIM, an experienced fund manager with one of the longest track records in infrastructure investment in Africa, will invest in high-impact infrastructure projects across the continent through AIIF4. The Fund will see AIIM build on the successful performance of its predecessor funds by investing across three priority infrastructure sub-sectors: renewable energy such as rooftop solar; digital infrastructure including mobile telecoms towers, data centres, and fibre optic networks; and mobility and logistics such as ports, roads and other supporting infrastructure.

AIIF4 will play a role in bridging the estimated infrastructure financing gap of $108-billion per year, by funding reliable infrastructure across the continent. AIIF4-backed projects will boost productivity by creating jobs and stimulating economic activities, while the new and upgraded infrastructure will support inclusive development, improve standards of living for consumers, and accelerate sustainable economic growth within many countries across the continent.

Moreover, at least 20% of the capital committed to AIIF4 will be invested in climate finance qualifying projects which will directly contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, AIIF4 qualifies under the 2X Challenge based on AIIM workforce consisting of 50% women, and its commitment to working towards increasing entrepreneurship, employment, leadership, and consumption opportunities for women in 30% of AIIF4’s portfolio companies.

Ryan Wagner, head of Infrastructure and Climate Funds at British International Investment, says: “For over a decade, BII has proudly been an active partner to AIIM, an institutional fund manager with long-term industry expertise and on-ground knowledge of the Africa infrastructure space. We are pleased that our partnership alongside FMO and Old Mutual will serve to mobilise further capital to help meet AIIF4’s target size, playing a role in meeting Africa’s infrastructure needs. AIIF4 clearly aligns with BII’s core infrastructure strategy, and we are confident that our capital will help modernise cities and services and accelerate social and economic prosperity for people and communities across the continent.”

Diana Wesselius, manager, Private Equity Energy, adds: “FMO is thrilled to support AIIM in the first close of AIIF4 as a cornerstone investor and appreciates the commitment shown by the AIIM team toward climate finance and gender equality. Having also invested on the two predecessor funds, we see AIIM as a long-term partner in supporting infrastructure development in line with our strategy and look forward to supporting the advancement of the African continent’s infrastructure.”