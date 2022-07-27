Intermediate .Net C# Developer – Western Cape Eikenbosch

Our client is urgently looking to employ 5 Intermediate .Net C# Developers at their organization
Location: Durbanville, Western Cape
Requirements:
- Matric
- I.T Degree
- Microsoft .Net C#
- Microsoft SQL Server
- HTML5 / CSS3 / Javascript
- Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps
- Must be a South African Citizen(non-negotiable)
- Must have a valid Driver’s License
- Agile development
- Scrum and Kanban methodologies
- Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures
- Service Oriented Architecture
Desired Skills:
- .Net C#
- MS SQL
- HTML5
- CSS
- Javascript
- Azure Devops