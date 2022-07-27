IT Business Analyst at Kwena – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

The purpose is to provide support and enhancements (including standby) on existing Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Requirements

Qualification

Grade 12 (Mandatory)

A valid Drivers’ License (Mandatory)

Degree or equivalent international certification in Information Systems or Computer Science or Engineering

Relevant experience will be considered

Years of related prior experience

5 years’ experience in C# software development

Experience in a manufacturing environment,

Understanding of a Plant Historian environment

Aspen InfoPlus21 experience advantageous but not required,

Understanding and interpreting of business requirements, coding solutions, and managing complex architectures

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

C# Web Solution Support

C# WinForms

Experience using DevExpress toolsets

Understanding of dot Net Remoting Technology

Extensive experience in SQL, creating and debugging Triggers, Stored Procedures, Functions and Packages

Worked with Team Foundation Server version control software

Good knowledge of .net COM Interop

Good knowledge of net and HTML.

Incident Management Experience (such as Top Desk)

Architect the best solution with respect to cost and maintainability in relation to .net com interoperability

RESPONSIBILITIES

Completeness and accuracy of code (work product) vs. allocated tasks

Ensure project tasks delivered in accordance with larger project objectives

Adhere to and apply software development policies and standards

Ensure accurate estimates on development effort

Proactively report on potential slippage or deviation

BUSINESS REQUIREMENTS

Support and enhance existing Solution Environment

Gather and understand the business requirements

Architect a software design, build code and configure

Mentor Professionals in Training

Adhere to site Safety and Process Requirements

TESTING

Perform unit testing for all custom code and ensure quality for test cases, where applicable

Define and report on outstanding known errors and workarounds (bugs)

Ensure that the development, testing and production environments meet set requirement

