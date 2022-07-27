IT Business Analyst at Kwena

Jul 27, 2022

The purpose is to provide support and enhancements (including standby) on existing Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Requirements
Qualification

  • Grade 12 (Mandatory)
  • A valid Drivers’ License (Mandatory)
  • Degree or equivalent international certification in Information Systems or Computer Science or Engineering
  • Relevant experience will be considered

Years of related prior experience

  • 5 years’ experience in C# software development
  • Experience in a manufacturing environment,
  • Understanding of a Plant Historian environment
  • Aspen InfoPlus21 experience advantageous but not required,
  • Understanding and interpreting of business requirements, coding solutions, and managing complex architectures

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES

  • C# Web Solution Support
  • C# WinForms
  • Experience using DevExpress toolsets
  • Understanding of dot Net Remoting Technology
  • Extensive experience in SQL, creating and debugging Triggers, Stored Procedures, Functions and Packages
  • Worked with Team Foundation Server version control software
  • Good knowledge of .net COM Interop
  • Good knowledge of net and HTML.
  • Incident Management Experience (such as Top Desk)
  • Architect the best solution with respect to cost and maintainability in relation to .net com interoperability

RESPONSIBILITIES

  • Completeness and accuracy of code (work product) vs. allocated tasks
  • Ensure project tasks delivered in accordance with larger project objectives
  • Adhere to and apply software development policies and standards
  • Ensure accurate estimates on development effort
  • Proactively report on potential slippage or deviation

BUSINESS REQUIREMENTS

  • Support and enhance existing Solution Environment
  • Gather and understand the business requirements
  • Architect a software design, build code and configure
  • Mentor Professionals in Training
  • Adhere to site Safety and Process Requirements

TESTING

  • Perform unit testing for all custom code and ensure quality for test cases, where applicable
  • Define and report on outstanding known errors and workarounds (bugs)
  • Ensure that the development, testing and production environments meet set requirement

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • C#
  • as.net
  • .net COM Interop
  • DevExpress

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

Learn more/Apply for this position