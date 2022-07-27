IT Business Analyst at Kwena

The purpose is to provide support and enhancements (including standby) on existing Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
Requirements
Qualification
- Grade 12 (Mandatory)
- A valid Drivers’ License (Mandatory)
- Degree or equivalent international certification in Information Systems or Computer Science or Engineering
- Relevant experience will be considered
Years of related prior experience
- 5 years’ experience in C# software development
- Experience in a manufacturing environment,
- Understanding of a Plant Historian environment
- Aspen InfoPlus21 experience advantageous but not required,
- Understanding and interpreting of business requirements, coding solutions, and managing complex architectures
TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES
- C# Web Solution Support
- C# WinForms
- Experience using DevExpress toolsets
- Understanding of dot Net Remoting Technology
- Extensive experience in SQL, creating and debugging Triggers, Stored Procedures, Functions and Packages
- Worked with Team Foundation Server version control software
- Good knowledge of .net COM Interop
- Good knowledge of net and HTML.
- Incident Management Experience (such as Top Desk)
- Architect the best solution with respect to cost and maintainability in relation to .net com interoperability
RESPONSIBILITIES
- Completeness and accuracy of code (work product) vs. allocated tasks
- Ensure project tasks delivered in accordance with larger project objectives
- Adhere to and apply software development policies and standards
- Ensure accurate estimates on development effort
- Proactively report on potential slippage or deviation
BUSINESS REQUIREMENTS
- Support and enhance existing Solution Environment
- Gather and understand the business requirements
- Architect a software design, build code and configure
- Mentor Professionals in Training
- Adhere to site Safety and Process Requirements
TESTING
- Perform unit testing for all custom code and ensure quality for test cases, where applicable
- Define and report on outstanding known errors and workarounds (bugs)
- Ensure that the development, testing and production environments meet set requirement
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- C#
- as.net
- .net COM Interop
- DevExpress
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate