IT Support Engineer (Tier 1) at Parvana Recruitment

Client Details:

One of SA’s leading employers is looking for a Tech Support resource. You will have the opportunity to work with an international team, be involved with big data, machine learning and to work with online condition monitoring. This is a permanent position offering one of the most generous pension benefits, medical, bonuses and paid training.

Role Responsibilities:

Assisting with the monitoring, investigating and remediating all security threats.

Resolving service requests according to SLA.

Installing and configuring workstations.

Creating / amending / deleting user accounts in all systems.

Attending meetings and updating documentation.

Updating and maintaining the IT asset register.

Preferred Qualifications:

MCSA/MCSE or similar

Relevant Skills / Experience:

4 – 6 years experience in a desktop support / Tier 1 IT Support Engineer environment

Administering and supporting Microsoft Active Directory

Installing and supporting the following:

Desktop operating systems (Windows 10 & 11)



Office365 applications (Exchange, Teams, Sharepoint Online, OneDrive)

Installing and troubleshooting end user hardware and printers.

Troubleshooting networking problems.

Installing and supporting voice applications.

Supporting and remediating antivirus and security issues.

Ability to prioritise and work under pressure.

Experience supporting remote users.

Location/s:

Cape Town or Johannesburg

Desired Skills:

Tier 1 Support

IT Support

Office 365

